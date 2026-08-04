ECI bars 17 inactive Uttarakhand parties from contesting elections

DEHRADUN: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has barred 17 registered unrecognised political parties in Uttarakhand from fielding candidates under their banners in forthcoming elections after they failed to establish their existence or report electoral activity.

The action followed a verification drive by the Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer’s office. Notices were issued to parties that had remained inactive for several years, but the 17 outfits failed to provide satisfactory responses or proof of functioning.

Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi said, "These parties have not contested any election during the past six years. During physical verification, they were also found to be absent from the addresses registered with the Election Commission,” he added.

The state election office subsequently sent its findings to the ECI, which removed the parties from its list of registered political outfits. Leaders associated with them will no longer be able to contest elections as their officially authorised candidates.

Several of these parties had also allegedly failed to submit annual returns and contribution reports or conduct internal organisational elections within the stipulated period. The Commission had served notices seeking explanations and documentary evidence of their activities, but received no substantive response.