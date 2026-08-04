ECI bars 17 inactive Uttarakhand parties from contesting elections

DEHRADUN: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has barred 17 registered unrecognised political parties in Uttarakhand from fielding candidates under their banners in forthcoming elections after they failed to establish their existence or report electoral activity.
The action followed a verification drive by the Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer’s office. Notices were issued to parties that had remained inactive for several years, but the 17 outfits failed to provide satisfactory responses or proof of functioning.
Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi said, "These parties have not contested any election during the past six years. During physical verification, they were also found to be absent from the addresses registered with the Election Commission,” he added.
The state election office subsequently sent its findings to the ECI, which removed the parties from its list of registered political outfits. Leaders associated with them will no longer be able to contest elections as their officially authorised candidates.
Several of these parties had also allegedly failed to submit annual returns and contribution reports or conduct internal organisational elections within the stipulated period. The Commission had served notices seeking explanations and documentary evidence of their activities, but received no substantive response.
The action in Uttarakhand is part of a nationwide crackdown on more than 800 registered unrecognised political parties considered inactive or suspicious.
Uttarakhand had 42 such registered parties at the time of the 2022 Assembly elections.
The 17 parties which failed to provide satisfactory responses or proof of functioning are Bharatiya Jan Kranti Party, Hamari Janmanch Party, Maidani Kranti Dal, Rashtriya Jan Sahay Dal, Uttarakhand Janshakti Party, Bharatiya Mool Niwasi Samaj Party, Bharatiya Antyodaya Party, Bharatiya Gram Nagar Vikas Party and Gorkha Democratic Front — all registered at addresses in Dehradun.
The list also includes the Rashtriya Gram Vikas Party, Bharat Qaumi Dal, People’s Party, Bharat Parivar Party and Bharatiya Samrat Subhash Sena from Haridwar district; Prajamandal Party from Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal; and the Prajatantra Party of India and Suraj Seva Dal from Nainital district.
Meanwhile, six new political outfits have applied for registration ahead of the forthcoming elections.
In a separate development, the Jan Nirman Party floated by Khanpur Independent MLA Umesh Kumar has secured registration with the Election Commission.