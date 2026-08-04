India says invited Bangladesh PM to BRICS outreach, distances itself from Hasina's planned press event

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday highlighted its engagement with Bangladesh's incumbent leadership while distancing itself from a planned public address by ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stressing that the government had "no involvement whatsoever" in the event.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that India has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 in his capacity as the current Chair of BIMSTEC.
The clarification comes amid heightened political sensitivities between New Delhi and Dhaka over Hasina's continued stay in India after she fled Bangladesh following mass protests that led to the collapse of her government on August 5, 2024.
Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had extended a formal invitation to Rahman soon after he assumed office in February this year.
"You would be aware that a formal invitation for a bilateral visit to India was extended to the Bangladesh PM upon his assumption of office in February 2026," Jaiswal said.
On the BRICS Summit, Jaiswal added, "India has separately extended an invitation to the Bangladesh PM in his capacity as the current Chair of BIMSTEC to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The invitation has been extended as per the standard practice followed by BRICS for the outreach sessions. Other heads of regional groupings have also been invited in a similar manner."
India has similarly invited the heads of the African Union, ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for the outreach segment of the summit, which New Delhi is hosting as the current BRICS chair.
At the same time, the MEA sought to draw a clear distinction between the government's official engagement with Dhaka and Hasina's planned media appearance at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia.
"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Nor does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal said.
Hasina, who has been living in India since leaving Bangladesh in August 2024, is expected to address the media virtually on Wednesday evening.
According to an Awami League statement, she will announce her plans to return to Bangladesh and outline her political vision. The event coincides with the second anniversary of the fall of her government.
The clarification assumes significance as Bangladesh has urged India to ensure that Hasina, or members of organisations banned in Bangladesh, are not allowed to use Indian territory for political activities or speeches that could undermine stability in the neighbouring country.