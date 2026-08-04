India says invited Bangladesh PM to BRICS outreach, distances itself from Hasina's planned press event

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday highlighted its engagement with Bangladesh's incumbent leadership while distancing itself from a planned public address by ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stressing that the government had "no involvement whatsoever" in the event.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that India has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 in his capacity as the current Chair of BIMSTEC.

The clarification comes amid heightened political sensitivities between New Delhi and Dhaka over Hasina's continued stay in India after she fled Bangladesh following mass protests that led to the collapse of her government on August 5, 2024.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had extended a formal invitation to Rahman soon after he assumed office in February this year.

"You would be aware that a formal invitation for a bilateral visit to India was extended to the Bangladesh PM upon his assumption of office in February 2026," Jaiswal said.