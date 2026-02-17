PM Modi invites Tarique Rahman to visit India after he becomes Bangladesh's first male PM in 36 years

NEW DELHI: Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s first male prime minister in 36 years on Tuesday after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a landslide in the 2026 general elections. His ascent to the top post ended a political era long dominated by rivals Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia and marked a decisive transition after months of unrest and interim rule.

Representing India at the ceremony, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in in Dhaka and later handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting Rahman to visit India. Rahman took the oath at the Jatiya Sangsad complex, where President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the ceremony in the presence of senior political leaders, diplomats and foreign observers. “I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of prime minister of the government in accordance with the law,” Rahman said in a televised address, pledging to steer the country towards stability and democratic consolidation.

The BNP secured a commanding two-thirds majority in the February 12 polls, winning 209 seats with 49.97 per cent of the vote. The results, declared on February 13, were widely viewed as the first full national mandate since the political crisis that led to the exit of Hasina and the installation of an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Rahman’s rise is also unprecedented in personal terms. He has never previously held public office, making this his first entry into government, including the cabinet, even during his party’s earlier stints in power. In a signal of generational change, 17 ministers and 24 state ministers in the new administration are first-time office holders.

India moved quickly to underline continuity in bilateral ties despite the political transition. After attending the ceremony, Birla described the swearing-in as “an important moment” that would strengthen shared democratic values and people-to-people relations between the two neighbours. During a courtesy meeting with Rahman, he conveyed Modi’s best wishes and formally extended the invitation to visit India.