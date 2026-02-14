From exile to executive: Tarique Rahman’s long march to power

Rahman’s life has unfolded in the long shadow of his parents. His father, Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler turned president, founded the BNP in 1978 after emerging as a leading figure in Bangladesh’s war of independence. He was assassinated in a failed coup in 1981, when Tarique was still a teenager. His mother, Khaleda Zia, went on to become the country’s first female prime minister, serving two terms and shaping an era of combative two-party politics.

If lineage opened doors, it also sharpened scrutiny and intensified his struggles. Rahman formally joined the BNP in 1988, cutting his political teeth during the anti-Ershad movement and campaigning nationwide ahead of the landmark 1991 election that restored parliamentary democracy. He advocated internal party elections by secret ballot, promoting democratic practice within local structures.

His elevation in 2002 to a senior party role drew immediate accusations of nepotism from opponents. Critics portrayed him as an enforcer of party discipline, a ‘hatchet man’ who wielded influence behind the scenes. Allegations of corruption followed, charges he consistently denied. Supporters argued he was a convenient scapegoat in a system where politics and prosecution were often intertwined.

The most turbulent chapter came in 2007, during a military-backed caretaker government. Rahman was arrested on corruption charges and spent 18 months in prison. He later alleged that he was tortured while in custody. Upon his release, he left for London, entering what would become a 17-year exile. Reports suggested he had pledged to withdraw from politics; instead, distance appeared to strengthen his resolve.

From abroad, Rahman remained a gravitational force within the BNP. After the incarceration of his mother amid a sweeping crackdown by the then-ruling Awami League under Sheikh Hasina, he helped steady a demoralised party. He promoted younger leaders, reorganised grassroots networks and sustained morale during years when BNP activists faced arrests and intimidation.