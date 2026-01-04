Tarique Rahman: The heir returns to an angry vacuum

That experience would later inform his emphasis on economic liberalisation and private-sector growth. He formally joined the party in 1988, working at the grassroots during the anti-Ershad movement and campaigning nationwide ahead of the landmark 1991 election that returned Bangladesh to parliamentary democracy and made Khaleda Zia the country’s first female Prime Minister.

Rahman’s early political reputation rested less on office-holding than on organisation. In Bogura, he pioneered internal party elections by secret ballot, pushing democratic practices downward into local structures. After the BNP’s landslide victory in 2001, he resisted pressure to assume government office, instead focusing on policy research, civil society engagement, and party-building.

Appointed Senior Joint Secretary in 2002 and later Senior Vice-Chairman, he became central to the BNP’s nationwide mobilization. That ascent was abruptly halted in 2007, when an army-backed caretaker regime launched a sweeping crackdown. Rahman was arrested, subjected to severe mistreatment in detention, and ultimately forced into exile in London for medical treatment. From there, he watched as Bangladeshi politics hardened into an increasingly authoritarian order under Sheikh Hasina, with the BNP marginalised, its leaders jailed, and its legitimacy relentlessly questioned.

Yet exile did not mean withdrawal. Elected Senior Vice-Chairman in 2009 and appointed Acting Chairman in 2018 after Khaleda Zia’s imprisonment, Rahman became the party’s strategic fulcrum from abroad. He articulated a narrative that challenged accusations of extremism and disloyalty, reasserting the BNP’s historical links to the 1971 Liberation War and its foundational commitment to parliamentary democracy. Like Sheikh Hasina’s invocation of her father’s legacy, Rahman has drawn on his own.

Rahman’s return to Bangladesh comes at a moment of profound uncertainty. After 17 years in exile, he has stepped back into a landscape reshaped by the collapse of the previous government in 2024, the installation of an interim administration under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, and the death of his mother, Khaleda Zia.

Addressing a vast Dhaka crowd for the first time since 2008, Rahman struck a measured, inclusive tone, calling for inter-communal harmony, a “safe Bangladesh” for all citizens, and the repayment of the “blood debt” of martyrs from both 1971 and the recent uprising. “I have a plan for Bangladesh,” he declared-framing ambition through governance, not grievance. On foreign policy, he has avoided performative hostility, echoing his father’s guarded cooperation and regional multilateralism. At home, he seeks to institutionalise the BNP, transforming it from a personality-driven movement into a policy-oriented party ready to govern a diverse, youthful, and aspirational nation.

Whether that ambition can be realised remains the central question. As the front-runner in an impending general election, Tarique Rahman faces the dual challenge of honouring a formidable legacy while redefining it. If he succeeds, his barefoot step onto Bangladeshi soil may be remembered not merely as a symbolic return, but as the opening move in a broader effort to stabilise and reimagine his country’s democratic future.