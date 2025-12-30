Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female PM and archrival of Hasina, dies at 80

Former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia, a towering political figure whose archrivalry with former premier Sheikh Hasina shaped the country’s politics for decades, has died aged 80, her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said on Tuesday.

As the country's first woman prime minister, she played a pivotal role in restoring democracy after years of military rule and remained a dominant force in national life despite prolonged illness. "My mother is no more," Zia's elder son and BNP acting Chairman Trique Rahman said.

Her personal physician, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said she breathed her last early on Tuesday while receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, while her party comfirmed that she had passed away at 6:00 am local time, "just after Fajr prayer."

BNP officials said the former premier's funeral prayer was expected to be held on Wednesday at Dhaka Manik Mia Avenue in front of the parliament complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi moured Zia's death, saying as the first woman premier of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of the country, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered.

Modi also recalled his "warm" 2015 meeting with her in Dhaka. "We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership," he said.