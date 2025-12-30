Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral, ex-envoys say ties during her tenure were 'often strained'

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Zia, 80, who played a major role in restoring democracy after a period of tumultuous military rule and dominated the country's politics for decades, died on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. She was Bangladesh's first woman Prime Minister.

Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Zia, who was also the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, an official statement said.

Zia's rise had symbolised the country's "resilience" in reclaiming democracy after turbulent military rule, and she also strengthened the BNP, which was in "great danger" of being totally fractured after her husband's death, according to two former envoys of India.

They also said that India-Bangladesh relations under Zia's tenures were "complex" and "often strained" due to alleged support for insurgents in the Northeast and their sheltering in Bangladesh.

Veteran diplomat Veena Sikri, who served as India's high commissioner in Dhaka from 2003-2006, said during Zia's second tenure (2001-2006), it was a "very difficult time as the influence of Pakistan was very big".

A "lot of things" were discussed between India and Bangladesh on the bilateral cooperation front, while she was at the helm of the government, she said.

Sikri recalled Zia's visit to India in 1992, soon after her first tenure (1991-96) began, as also the then prime minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Dhaka in November 2005 for attending the SAARC Summit.

Zia had also paid a state visit to India in March 2006 at the invitation of then Prime Minister Singh.

During the visit, two leaders had held comprehensive discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

The talks were underpinned by the common desire to "strengthen and consolidate the friendly ties" that already existed between the two countries based as they are on shared history and culture and wide-ranging people-to-people relations, the MEA had then said in a statement.

Former diplomat Venu Rajamony said India-Bangladesh ties under Zia were "complex and often strained".

Unlike Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, Zia's BNP governments "maintained a cautious, transactional stance towards New Delhi", he said.

Hasina served as Bangladesh's prime minister during 1996-2001 and again during 2009-2024, before she was ousted after a mass movement in August 2024.

During Zia's first term, there were mixed signals -- progress on trade and the historic 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty (though signed later post her tenure), but there were "persistent tensions over border issues, alleged support for Northeast insurgents sheltering in Bangladesh, and migration concerns," Rajamony said.