Live-in partners protected under Sec 498A: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code can also apply to live-in relationships that are in the nature of marriage, provided they involve consenting adults and carry an intrinsic intent to marry. The provision punishes a husband or his relatives for subjecting a woman to cruelty with up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The ruling came while hearing appeals against the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to quash criminal proceedings under Section 498A and related charges. The accused argued there was no valid marriage and therefore the provision could not be invoked.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh held, “Section 498A is applicable to ‘live-in relationships’ that qualify as ‘relationships in the nature of marriage’, with the intent to marry being established as an intrinsic part thereof.”