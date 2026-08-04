'National priority': Govt says 274 fugitives repatriated from 36 countries over seven years

The government on Tuesday said 274 fugitives have been repatriated from 36 countries over the past seven years, averaging around 40 annually, compared with about four a year during the 2004-13 period, marking a tenfold increase.

Assets worth Rs 17,874 crore belonging to fugitives have also been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the period, a government statement said.

It claimed that previous governments lacked the political will to bring back fugitives while the Modi government has made the extradition of fugitives a "national priority".

Among the fugitives brought between 2019 and 2026 (till July), nine were wanted in financial crimes, 17 in terror cases, 42 in organised criminal activities, 62 in murder, robbery and violent crimes, 53 in sexual crimes and sexual crimes against children, 16 for drug peddling, 12 in smuggling, fake currency etc, 18 wanted in human trafficking and 45 for other offences, it said.

In a message on 'X', Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Modi govt has launched integrated, intelligence-led, and technology-driven operations, hounding fugitives in foreign lands."

"The provision for trial in absentia under the three new laws has empowered the justice system to initiate proceedings against absconding criminals. Stringent application of the PMLA led to the confiscation of assets worth Rs 17,874 crore and restitution of Rs 18,762 crore," he said.

Shah said under the vision of a robust and secure India, the Modi government has pulled in the net, nabbing fugitives hiding abroad.

"Regardless of which country they absconded to, India's new approach to national security has ensured the return of 274 criminals since 2019, compared with a mere four per year during the UPA regime.

"Gone are the days when criminals were allowed to sneak through the gaps in the system. New India has addressed every gap in the old system through new laws, institutions, and global partnerships, weaving an unbreachable security net," he said.