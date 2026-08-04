Parliament clears Registration of Births and Deaths Bill amid Opposition sloganeering

Seeking to tighten the process for delayed registration of births and deaths, Parliament on Tuesday passed a Bill making it mandatory to obtain approval from a judicial magistrate (first class) for cases reported more than two years after the event.

'The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026' was approved by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, who repeatedly demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. The opposition members also raised slogans on the alleged theft of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill on Friday amid din.

The bill seeks to amend provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 to tighten the existing norms, mandating an order from a judicial magistrate (first class) for birth and death registrations made more than two years after the event.

Under the existing law, registrations delayed by more than one year require an order from a district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate, or an authorised executive magistrate, and the provision will continue to apply for delays of up to two years under the amended law.

Replying to the debate amid continued slogan-shouting by Opposition members , Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Modi government was committed to ensuring that every child born in the country was registered and that every death was recorded so that deceased persons did not continue as "ghost voters" benefiting parties pursuing "appeasement politics".

"The government wants that every child born in the country should be registered and every death should also be registered.

Rai said the opposition members need to understand the provisions of the bill.