4,052 stranded Indian seafarers repatriated amid West Asia crisis, says Union minister Sonowal

According to the minister, the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) is also extending repatriation support, medical assistance, counselling and continuous engagement with the families of affected seafarers.

He added that an immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh is being provided to the next of kin of deceased seafarers under the SWFS Special High-Risk Area Scheme. Sonowal reiterated the government's commitment to Indian seafarers, describing them as vital contributors to global trade.

"Indian seafarers are global key workers, and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government stands firmly with them and their families.

"The safety of our maritime heroes remains our paramount priority and we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their welfare," he said.

The review comes a day after an Indian-flagged merchant vessel was struck by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing it to capsize and sink.

Condemning the attack, Sonowal had earlier said India strongly denounced the "unprovoked attack" on the mechanised sailing vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya.

"The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha," he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)