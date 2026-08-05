4,052 stranded Indian seafarers repatriated amid West Asia crisis, says Union minister Sonowal

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said 4,052 stranded Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated during the ongoing geopolitical crisis in West Asia, as the government continues to monitor the safety of Indian maritime workers amid escalating regional tensions.
Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sonowal assessed the safety and security of Indian seafarers in West Asia and other conflict-affected regions.
"The DGCOMM Centre (MMDAC) is operating round-the-clock to monitor distress alerts and coordinate rescue efforts.
"During the ongoing crisis: 4,052 stranded Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated and 16,448 calls and 40,594 emails handled by our emergency response channels," he said in a post on X.
According to the minister, the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) is also extending repatriation support, medical assistance, counselling and continuous engagement with the families of affected seafarers.
He added that an immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh is being provided to the next of kin of deceased seafarers under the SWFS Special High-Risk Area Scheme. Sonowal reiterated the government's commitment to Indian seafarers, describing them as vital contributors to global trade.
"Indian seafarers are global key workers, and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government stands firmly with them and their families.
"The safety of our maritime heroes remains our paramount priority and we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their welfare," he said.
The review comes a day after an Indian-flagged merchant vessel was struck by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing it to capsize and sink.
Condemning the attack, Sonowal had earlier said India strongly denounced the "unprovoked attack" on the mechanised sailing vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya.
"The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha," he had said.
(With inputs from PTI)