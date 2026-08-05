CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleges security threat after YouTubers enter, film his home

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that a group of YouTubers and mediapersons entered his residence and filmed its interiors, calling it a serious security threat to his family.
Das, who said he was in Maharashtra for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) two-day national convention, claimed in a series of posts on X that 15-20 people arrived at his residence on Wednesday morning, while some had been stationed outside since the previous night.
"Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It's not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family," he said.
Warning of possible consequences, Das said, "If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible."
In a subsequent post, he claimed that the videos had "activated goons" and created a "grave security threat for everyone living in the house".
Das appealed to the Delhi Police to take action, alleging that the incident had compromised the safety of his family.
The issue was also raised in the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Sharing a video of the proceedings on X, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said the party had taken up the matter in the House through MP Rajeev Kumar. Das thanked O'Brien for the intervention.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also reacted by reposting Das's post on X and writing, "This is the real face of Modi ji."
The CJP had launched its agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 20, demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination paper leak and compensation for affected students.
The protest, which lasted over a month and included hunger strikes and nationwide demonstrations, concluded after Pradhan resigned on July 25 and the Centre assured action on several of the protesters' demands. The party is currently holding a two-day national convention in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, to chart its future course.
(With inputs from PTI)