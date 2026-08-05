CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleges security threat after YouTubers enter, film his home

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday alleged that a group of YouTubers and mediapersons entered his residence and filmed its interiors, calling it a serious security threat to his family.

Das, who said he was in Maharashtra for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) two-day national convention, claimed in a series of posts on X that 15-20 people arrived at his residence on Wednesday morning, while some had been stationed outside since the previous night.

"Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It's not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family," he said.