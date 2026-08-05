Jharkhand imposes prohibitory orders around Assembly amid students' call for Vidhan Sabha gherao

The Jharkhand administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 750-metre radius of the State Assembly ahead of the Monsoon session beginning on Thursday.

The restrictions will remain in force from 8 am on August 6 until 10 pm on August 12, banning the assembly of five or more persons, processions, rallies, demonstrations and public meetings in the notified area.

The move comes amid calls by several student unions for a 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' on August 7 and August 10 over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

"The sixth (Monsoon) session of the sixth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly is convened from August 6 to August 12. From a security standpoint, the sub-divisional magistrate, Sadar, Ranchi, using the powers conferred under Section 163 of BNSS, has issued prohibitory orders within a 750-metre radius of the Jharkhand Assembly complex, excluding the Jharkhand High Court, Ranchi," according to a statement issued by the Ranchi administration.

Under the order, the carrying of weapons, including firearms, explosives, lathis, bows and arrows, will be prohibited. The restrictions also bar sit-ins, demonstrations, rallies, processions, public meetings and the use of sound amplification devices within the designated area during the notified period.

(With inputs from PTI)