Punjab Assembly passes resolution hailing 'transparent' recruitments; Cong seeks white paper on appointments

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution praising the "transparent recruitment system" and "corruption-free" appointments made over the past four-and-a-half years, amid demands from the Opposition Congress for a white paper detailing the appointments and the number of appointees who belong to the state.

The resolution, passed after a 90-minute debate that saw some heated exchanges between AAP and Congress legislators, stated that the House restored its confidence in the recruitment system due to "transparent and corruption-free appointments".

The resolution, tabled by MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, lauded the state government's successful two-pronged strategy -- restoring complete transparency in government recruitments and attracting mega industrial investments to create sustainable private-sector jobs.

Speaking on the revamp of the recruitment system, Dhaliwal said that the Punjab government has permanently eliminated the decades-old culture of recommendations, political interference, and corruption in providing government jobs.

By prioritising merit over favouritism, the government has restored the confidence of lakhs of Punjabi youth, he said.

Since April 1, 2022, the Punjab Government has provided 68,228 government jobs through a completely transparent, corruption-free, and merit-based process, he added.

Major government recruitments include 16,316 youth recruited in school education department, 14,723 youth recruited in Home affairs department, 8,706 youth recruited in power department, 5,681 persons recruited in Local Government department and 4,758 persons recruited in Health and Family Welfare department.

Thousands of additional appointments were also made across vital sectors including Revenue, Medical Education, Water Resources, and Agriculture among others.

Acknowledging unprecedented industrial boom and private sector growth, the resolution highlighted the state's success in attracting private investment through policy stability and ease of doing business.