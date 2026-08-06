Amid din, Lok Sabha passes taxation bill to promote domestic electronics manufacturing

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Taxation and other Laws (Amendment) Bill without a debate due to persistent sloganeering by the Opposition over various issues, including alleged theft of donation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

After the passage of the bill, through which the government also amended the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the House was adjourned for the day.

Through the Bill the government seeks to attract more foreign capital, promote domestic electronics manufacturing and make it easier for foreign cloud companies to use Indian data centres by providing "process certainty".

The Bill also proposes to remove the linkage between the Payment and Settlement Systems Act and the Income Tax Act, and give a legal backing to the government to modify the zero-MDR framework on UPI and RuPay card transactions.

At present, banks and payment-system providers cannot directly or indirectly charge users for payment made through UPI and RuPay debit cards. The Bill proposes allowing the Central government to decide, through notification, which electronic payment modes or transactions must remain free.

The Taxation and other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, replaces the June 5 ordinance that provided I-T exemption to income from interest income and capital gains made by FPIs from investments in G-Secs.