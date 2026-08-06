BJP stages mask protest in Jharkhand Assembly, seeks CBI inquiry into exam irregularities

RANCHI: On the very first day of the Jharkhand Assembly's Monsoon Session, BJP MLAs on Thursday entered the House wearing masks bearing the slogans, "We want justice, not deception" and "Order a CBI probe into all JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations," demanding an independent investigation into the alleged recruitment scam.

Before the House assembled, BJP and JD(U) legislators staged a protest at the Assembly entrance, raising slogans against the Hemant Soren government and demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Holding placards reading "Jharkhand Government, Come to Your Senses" and "Enemies of Employment, Resign," BJP legislators alleged that the state government had failed to safeguard the interests of unemployed youth.

Opposition MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi, were seen inside the Assembly wearing masks carrying the message, "We want justice, not deception," while demanding a CBI probe into all JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations. The masks also carried a printed message seeking the government's response to the alleged irregularities.

As the Assembly proceedings began, the BJP intensified its attack on the ruling alliance over what it described as a recruitment scam that had jeopardised the future of thousands of unemployed youths.

While the opposition repeatedly attempted to raise the issue of the alleged examination scam inside the House, the Speaker's address continued uninterrupted.

Marandi said students across Jharkhand had been protesting for the past two weeks over allegations that jobs were sold through the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have remained silent instead of recommending a CBI inquiry as demanded by the students," Marandi said. "To protest this silence, BJP MLAs wore masks inside the House."