JPSC exam protest enters 13th day, protesters form 11-member team to hold talks with government

The protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand entered its 13th day on Thursday, with six aspirants continuing their hunger strike as students and job seekers formed an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the state government.
The agitation also spilled into the Jharkhand Assembly, where opposition NDA legislators staged a protest on the opening day of the Monsoon Session demanding a CBI probe into the alleged recruitment scam.
The delegation was constituted a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government's doors were open for dialogue with the protesters. A five-member government panel is expected to hold talks with the representatives later in the day.
“We have formed an 11-member delegation, comprising eight students, two experts (journalists) and an advocate, in response to the government’s offer to hold talks in connection with the stir,” said an office bearer of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.
The protest, launched on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, has emerged as one of the state's largest student-led movements in recent years.
The protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination and an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. They have also sought sweeping reforms in the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
The issue resonated inside the Assembly complex, where opposition MLAs wore masks carrying the message, 'Jago Sarkar Hosh Me Aao' (Govt, come out of the slumber), and demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged recruitment irregularities.
BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal accused the government of compromising the future of the state's youth.
"The government has set up a committee. But it should know that nobody trusts the CID and the government's committee. The probe should be conducted by the CBI," he said.
Drawing a parallel with the NEET paper leak protests in Delhi, BJP MLA Neera Yadav targeted the Congress, an ally in the Hemant Soren government.
"The Congress puts up one mask when the stir is in Delhi and a different one for Jharkhand."
Congress leader K Raju said the party has extended support to the students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.
Reacting to BJP's allegations, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar said on Thursday that the government was serious about the issue raised by the students.
"I would like to thank the students who have given a positive response. A fruitful discussion is possible today," he said.
As student unions in the state proposed picketing at the assembly on August 7 and 10, a prohibitory order has been promulgated within a 750-metre radius of the building from August 6 to 12.
The order will be in place between 6 am and 10 pm on these days.
Meanwhile, the protesters continued with their demand for comprehensive reform in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Five protesters, including two women, on Tuesday night joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike. He has been on fast for the past five days.
Mahto's health became a matter of concern after his blood sugar and pressure levels dropped significantly.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue, spoke to Mahto over the phone on Wednesday and urged him to at least drink water to safeguard his health. Following Wangchuk's appeal, Mahto drank water.
The protesters said they had been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action.
"Our five friends, including two women, have joined the hunger strike to strengthen the movement and press for our demands," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch spokesperson Jivan Kumar said.
The demonstrators said that one agitator, Brahmanand, who was observing the hunger strike, was not seen at the site on Thursday.
One of the fasting protesters, Sabita Kumari, said the government had "ignored" students' concerns, leaving them with no alternative but to intensify their agitation.
Another agitator, Habiba, made an emotional appeal to the CM, saying, "The chief minister is like our guardian. When children remain hungry, a guardian also feels pain. We hope he will listen to our grievances. We want action and justice, not just assurances."
A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi visited the protest site on Wednesday, reiterating the demand for cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.
As the protest gained momentum, the CID probe into the alleged recruitment scam has also intensified.
"So far, 19 people have been arrested, five of them on Wednesday. Former JPSC chairman L Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28," an officer said on Wednesday.
(With inputs from PTI)