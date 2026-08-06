JPSC exam protest enters 13th day, protesters form 11-member team to hold talks with government

The protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand entered its 13th day on Thursday, with six aspirants continuing their hunger strike as students and job seekers formed an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the state government.

The agitation also spilled into the Jharkhand Assembly, where opposition NDA legislators staged a protest on the opening day of the Monsoon Session demanding a CBI probe into the alleged recruitment scam.

The delegation was constituted a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government's doors were open for dialogue with the protesters. A five-member government panel is expected to hold talks with the representatives later in the day.

“We have formed an 11-member delegation, comprising eight students, two experts (journalists) and an advocate, in response to the government’s offer to hold talks in connection with the stir,” said an office bearer of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

The protest, launched on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, has emerged as one of the state's largest student-led movements in recent years.

The protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination and an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. They have also sought sweeping reforms in the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The issue resonated inside the Assembly complex, where opposition MLAs wore masks carrying the message, 'Jago Sarkar Hosh Me Aao' (Govt, come out of the slumber), and demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged recruitment irregularities.

BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal accused the government of compromising the future of the state's youth.

"The government has set up a committee. But it should know that nobody trusts the CID and the government's committee. The probe should be conducted by the CBI," he said.

Drawing a parallel with the NEET paper leak protests in Delhi, BJP MLA Neera Yadav targeted the Congress, an ally in the Hemant Soren government.

"The Congress puts up one mask when the stir is in Delhi and a different one for Jharkhand."

Congress leader K Raju said the party has extended support to the students protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.