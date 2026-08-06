Bombay HC convicts Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in 2013 rape case, sentences him to 10 years

The Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted Tehelka founder and former editor Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case filed by a former colleague, set aside the Goa sessions court's 2021 acquittal order and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10.21 lakh, directing that the entire amount be paid to the survivor, and, on his lawyer's request, extended Tejpal's surrender period from two weeks to four weeks.

A division bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the High Court's Goa bench convicted Tejpal under Sections 376(2)(f), 354A and 354B of the Indian Penal Code.

"We set aside the trial court order of acquittal. The respondent (Tejpal) stands convicted," the bench said.

While imposing the minimum sentence prescribed under law, the court noted that the incident had occurred 13 years ago and that Tejpal had not committed any other offence since then. "Both parties (victim and Tejpal) may have moved on in life now," it observed.

Sections under which Tejpal was convicted

Section 376(2)(f): Applies when a person in a position of trust, authority or a guardian/relative commits rape. The court sentenced Tejpal to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under this provision.

Section 354A: Pertains to sexual harassment and covers unwelcome physical contact, demands for sexual favours, showing pornography without consent and making sexually coloured remarks. The court awarded one year's rigorous imprisonment under this section.

Section 354B: Penalises assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her or compel her to be naked. The court sentenced Tejpal to three years' rigorous imprisonment under this provision.

The High Court directed that all three sentences would run concurrently.