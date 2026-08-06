JPSC exam protest: Students agree to hold talks with Jharkhand govt, form eight-member delegation

RANCHI: In a significant development in the ongoing students' protest over the alleged Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) paper leak and related demands, the agitating students have agreed to hold talks with the state government.

As decided by the core committee, an eight-member student delegation has been constituted to represent the protesters during the discussions. Apart from the student representatives, journalists and legal experts will accompany the delegation, in the capacity of guardians and mentors.

However, all issues, facts, and demands during the meeting will be presented exclusively by the student representatives. “The journalists and legal experts accompanying the delegation will not take part in the discussions or address the government representatives. All facts and demands will be presented solely by the student representatives,” said a protesting student, Piyush Kumar Singh.

The accompanying media personnel will not be allowed to carry microphones, cameras, recording devices or sound systems into the meeting venue, he added.

The entire discussion will be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner under the leadership of the student representatives. The student’s delegation includes, Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Kumar Ravi, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Ankit Kumar and Shalu Singh.

Journalists Shambhunath Chaudhary and Vikas Verma will accompany them along with former Advocate General Ajit Kumar as a legal expert. The journalists and legal expert will take part in the talks with the government as guardians of the students.

Notably, Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government started the dialogue process with the agitating students on the 12th day of the protest, saying that the government's doors are open to everyone, and anyone with grievances is free to present their views.