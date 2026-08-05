CM Soren says Jharkhand committed to resolving paper leak issue amid students' protests

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said alleged recruitment exam paper leaks were not confined to the state but had become a national problem, and asserted that his government was committed to addressing the concerns of students and job aspirants.

His remarks came as job aspirants intensified their protest, with five more demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

"The concerns of my young friends are an extremely serious matter for us. The alleged paper leaks are not just an issue of Jharkhand, but these have become a major national problem for the youth of many states across the country. Our government is working on this matter with complete seriousness," Soren wrote on X.

He said investigating agencies were working round the clock and those responsible were being sent to jail. "Our objective is not just to investigate, but to provide complete solutions to my young friends," Soren said.

"The doors of the Jharkhand government are always open. Any student or candidate who has demands or suggestions can put forward their points before the state government. Their every word will be heard with complete seriousness," the chief minister said.

Soren added that his government would soon come up with a "concrete solution" to the problems faced by students and job aspirants.