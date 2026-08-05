CM Soren says Jharkhand committed to resolving paper leak issue amid students' protests

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said alleged recruitment exam paper leaks were not confined to the state but had become a national problem, and asserted that his government was committed to addressing the concerns of students and job aspirants.
His remarks came as job aspirants intensified their protest, with five more demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.
"The concerns of my young friends are an extremely serious matter for us. The alleged paper leaks are not just an issue of Jharkhand, but these have become a major national problem for the youth of many states across the country. Our government is working on this matter with complete seriousness," Soren wrote on X.
He said investigating agencies were working round the clock and those responsible were being sent to jail. "Our objective is not just to investigate, but to provide complete solutions to my young friends," Soren said.
"The doors of the Jharkhand government are always open. Any student or candidate who has demands or suggestions can put forward their points before the state government. Their every word will be heard with complete seriousness," the chief minister said.
Soren added that his government would soon come up with a "concrete solution" to the problems faced by students and job aspirants.
The chief minister also said he met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar during the day and briefed him on the prevailing situation in the state, including the ongoing student protests.
"The probe agencies here have been working diligently and vigorously on the matter. Several individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail. The investigative agencies have also been conducting raids. I believe that, moving forward, we will make a decision for a concrete solution," Soren told reporters on the Assembly premises.
Asked whether he had discussed the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Soren said, "As of now, no talks have taken place. If the need arises, we will also discuss the matter with him."
Students and job aspirants have been protesting at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Stadium since July 25 over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.
The protest intensified ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly, which begins on Thursday.
After five more demonstrators joined the indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Tuesday night under the banner of the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch, the number of hunger strikers rose to six.
Asked about sending a government delegation to meet the protesters, Soren reiterated that the doors of the government were open to everyone. "If they put forward their issues, the government will take them seriously," he said.