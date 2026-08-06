'Mediation proceeding satisfactory': SC on Sunjay Kapur family trust dispute, says parties cooperating

NEW DELHI: Noting positive developments in the ongoing mediation between members of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's family over the Kapur family trust and its assets, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it hoped the dispute would be resolved successfully through the mediation process.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran noted that the mediation process was moving forward smoothly.

According to the Court, former CJI DY Chandrachud, who was appointed as the mediator, has filed a preliminary report dated August 5.

"We are happy to note that the mediation is proceeding quite satisfactorily. We are also happy to note that the parties concerned are cooperating," the Bench observed, adding that the parties should continue the process with an "open mind and an open heart" to achieve an amicable settlement.

During the hearing, the Court, while expressing satisfaction with the progress made in the mediation so far, was informed that six rounds of mediation had already taken place and that the mediator had spoken to all family members involved in the dispute.

The dispute relates to the ownership, control and management of the Kapur family trust and its assets following the death of noted industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

Given the progress made and the nature of the dispute, the Bench said it expected the parties to continue cooperating and deferred further directions pending the next update from the mediator. The Court also directed that the mediator's fees shall be paid by the RK Family Trust.

The Bench, while taking on record the preliminary mediation report submitted by former CJI Chandrachud, listed the matter for further consideration after the next mediation report in November 2026.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, seeking directions to restrain his wife, Priya Kapur, and other parties from interfering with the functioning of the RK Family Trust during the pendency of the mediation.

The Court had earlier expressed serious concern that the dispute involved an 80-year-old family member and clarified that once the matter had been referred to mediation, it expected the parties to cooperate. Otherwise, "we will decide it ourselves." "The goal was to avoid a prolonged corporate battle," it had pointed out.

Rani Kapur, the mother of businessman Sunjay Kapur, who died while playing polo in England in June last year, had moved the Supreme Court seeking to stop the board of Raghuvanshi Investments Private Limited (RIPL) from holding a meeting on May 18.

The 80-year-old alleged that the meeting was a "fraudulent attempt to bypass court-ordered mediation."

Rani Kapur also sought directions to "Priya Kapur to restrain from interfering with the functioning of the family trust" until the mediation process is completed.

Earlier, on May 7, the Supreme Court referred the parties to mediation and appointed former CJI Chandrachud as the mediator with the consent of all parties.

At an earlier hearing on April 27, the Court suggested an amicable settlement and urged all parties in the Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur dispute over the Sona Group family trust to explore mediation. It observed that a prolonged inheritance battle involving an 80-year-old litigant would serve little purpose and would not be constructive.

The top court is also hearing a suit filed by Rani Kapur challenging the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was constituted fraudulently and used to divest her of her entire estate, including control over Sona Group companies. The conflict escalated following Sunjay Kapur's death in June last year.

She has further alleged that the trust was created through fraudulent means to deprive her of her estate, including control of Sona Group companies.

In her complaint, Rani Kapur alleged that after she suffered a stroke in 2017, her late son Sunjay and his wife Priya took advantage of her condition and trust by transferring her assets into the trust without her informed consent. She further alleged that she was made to sign documents, including blank papers, under the guise of routine formalities.