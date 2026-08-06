Nilekani-led task force a damage control exercise by PM: Congress

The Nandan Nilekani-led task force constituted by the Centre to overhaul India's examination system is merely a "damage control exercise" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the general secretary in charge of communications of the party, Ramesh recalled that following the NEET-UG paper leak in 2024, the Modi government had constituted the K Radhakrishnan-led High-Level Committee of Experts to recommend reforms to the examination system.

Similarly, he noted, after this year's NEET-UG paper leak, the government constituted the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force to focus on examination reforms.

Ramesh cited a newspaper analysis of the Nilekani committee's terms of reference, claiming that seven of its nine mandates had already been fully addressed by the Radhakrishnan Committee, while the remaining two had been partially addressed.

"As has been previously highlighted, the Modi Government has not even implemented 27 of the Radhakrishnan Committee's 101 recommendations so far. It didn't even appoint a full-time Director General of NTA for the two years between the 2024 and 2026 paper leaks," Ramesh said.

He alleged that the Modi government had shown no political will or sincerity in implementing the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations.

"The Nilekani Task Force is simply a damage control exercise by a PM whose image has taken a battering even within his ecosystem," the Congress leader said.

"The Modi Government showed no political will or sincerity in implementing the Radhakrishnan Committee Report. The Nilekani Task Force is simply a damage control exercise by a PM whose image has taken a battering even within his ecosystem," Jairam Ramesh added.

(With inputs from PTI)