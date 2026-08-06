'Not inclined to interfere': SC refuses to relax Ashish Mishra's bail conditions in Lakhimpur Kheri case

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra and an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected his plea seeking relaxation of the bail conditions imposed on him.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, dismissed Ashish's application after hearing arguments from both sides.

Counsel for Ashish submitted before the top court that the bail restrictions were causing hardship. It was argued that, due to the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court, he had been unable to participate in personal and family functions, specifically stating that he could not attend his daughters' birthdays.

After considering the plea, the Bench said it did not find any reason to modify the bail conditions at this stage.

The Bench said the existing bail conditions would continue to operate. It also noted that the trial is underway before a special court in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Supreme Court had earlier expressed serious concern over the incident and ensured that the investigation was carried out independently.

In April 2022, while granting bail to Ashish, the apex court imposed several conditions, including prohibiting him from entering Uttar Pradesh except for attending court proceedings, restraining him from influencing witnesses, and directing him to comply with other conditions laid down by the court.

According to the prosecution, eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3, 2021, after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest against the Centre's farm laws, which have since been repealed. Farmers' organisations have alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra ran over a group of demonstrators.

Ashish was arrested in the case on October 9, 2021. He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court and was released from jail on February 15, 2022.

On December 6, 2023, a Uttar Pradesh court framed charges against 14 accused, including Ashish. He faces charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy, among other offences. The trial commenced on December 16, 2023.