Rahul proposes INDIA bloc visit to injured Bihar student protesters

NEW DELHI: As the deadlock in Parliament continues over the NEET row, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday proposed that leaders of the INDIA bloc jointly visit students in Bihar who were allegedly assaulted during recent protests, sources said.

The proposal was discussed at an INDIA bloc meeting, where leaders agreed that such a visit should take place during the ongoing Monsoon Session to keep the issue at the centre of the Opposition's campaign both inside and outside Parliament.

While there was broad consensus on the proposal, the bloc is yet to finalise the date and composition of the delegation, sources added.

Last week, Gandhi attacked the Modi government over allegations that AK-47 rifles were used against protesting students in Bihar and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged attacks.

According to leaders present at the meeting, the Opposition believes the alleged police crackdown on students should remain one of its principal political issues both inside and outside Parliament.

The proposal comes a day after the venue provider in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, revoked permission for Gandhi's Chhatron Ki Goonj event, scheduled for Saturday, citing an Allahabad High Court order.

However, Gandhi said that no matter how hard the BJP government tries, it cannot stop him from raising students' voices.