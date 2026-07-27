'AK-47 bullets fired': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over police action on students in Bihar

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Modi government for allegedly using AK-47 rifles to target the students protesting in Bihar and demanded that action be taken against those who attacked the students.
The Congress leader also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the students. Gandhi added that the entire system is murderous against the students.
"The entire system is downright murderous against students. Reports are coming in that AK-47s have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds have been arrested and booked under FIRs," Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.
"Modi ji, what happened to your promise that no FIRs would be filed against students and that they would be released? Instead, they are being subjected to deadly attacks and brutality," he said.
"Pellet guns were used against students in Delhi, and AK-47s in Bihar. Whether it is Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi -- the pattern is the same everywhere," he said.
"I have said it before: this government is dishonest. Reform is beyond its capability. It will renege on its promises and use every tactic to suppress the students' voices," Gandhi said.
Left-wing student organisations staged demonstrations across Bihar on Saturday in support of a statewide bandh over the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action against protesting students. Some of the protests turned violent.
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, alleged that police opened fire with AK-47 rifles on protesters in Siwan.
The bandh was called in solidarity with students who had participated in the Cockroach Janta Party-led 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi on July 20 against the alleged NEET paper leak.
During the protest, police used batons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, most of whom were students. Scores of protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes.
(With inputs from PTI)