'AK-47 bullets fired': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over police action on students in Bihar

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Modi government for allegedly using AK-47 rifles to target the students protesting in Bihar and demanded that action be taken against those who attacked the students.

The Congress leader also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the students. Gandhi added that the entire system is murderous against the students.

"The entire system is downright murderous against students. Reports are coming in that AK-47s have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds have been arrested and booked under FIRs," Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Modi ji, what happened to your promise that no FIRs would be filed against students and that they would be released? Instead, they are being subjected to deadly attacks and brutality," he said.