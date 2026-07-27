NEET protests: SC says right to peaceful protest is guaranteed, to hear police excesses pleas Tuesday

The Supreme Court on Monday said the right to peaceful protest is "absolutely guaranteed" as it agreed to hear on Tuesday a batch of petitions alleging police excesses against students protesting the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also agreed to hear a separate plea filed by family members of police personnel who were allegedly attacked during the protests along with the other pending petitions.

"The Right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed. That cannot be denied. Merely because there is agitation cannot justify police excesses," the CJI said.

CJI Kant also clarified that the life of every individual, including police personnel, is equally important.

The Court further directed that all the connected petitions be listed together on July 28 for hearing.

Justice Bagchi stressed that injuries to individuals, whether students or policemen, are of equal concern and questioned why police personnel were not adequately equipped, such as with helmets, to manage such situations.

The petitions, including one filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, sought comprehensive guidelines to regulate police conduct during public protests. The plea sought a ban on the deployment of plainclothes personnel for crowd control, stricter norms for imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, and an independent investigation into the police action in Delhi on July 20.

Tripathi also sought establishing strict constitutional thresholds for the invocation of Section 152 of the BNS (Bharariya Nyaya Sanhita) 2023, clarifying that no person shall be prosecuted under this section for political dissent, academic critique, peaceful protest, or criticism of the government unless there is a direct, proximate, and imminent incitement to armed rebellion or secessionist violence.