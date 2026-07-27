RAF personnel fired seven pellet rounds during July 20 student protest: Report

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired seven rounds from his pellet gun during the July 20 student protests in Delhi, a report said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), under which the RAF functions as its anti-riot wing, had announced an internal verification into allegations of excessive use of force during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20.

The protest was held to demand the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET question paper leak.

At least four people suffered pellet injuries during the police crackdown on protesters participating in the march. They are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday presented injured student protester Sahil Lochab before the media.

Addressing a press conference outside Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence with Sahil by his side, Gandhi demanded action against those responsible for firing pellet guns and baton-charging students. He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the students.

Sahil is fighting to save his vision after allegedly being struck by pellets fired from a pellet gun.

Following widespread condemnation, RAF Inspector General Seema Dhundhia reportedly directed personnel to avoid the excessive use of force and to strictly adhere to the force's principle of "Sensitive Policing."