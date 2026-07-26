'Barbaric attack': Rahul Gandhi writes to Amit Shah over police brutality at CJP protests, demands accountability

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning whether he approved the use of "lethal force", including pellet guns, against students protesting over the NEET paper leak and demanding accountability for what he termed a "barbaric assault".

In his July 25 letter, Gandhi said the protesters were seeking a "fair and accountable education system" but were met with excessive force. Gandhi said peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy and it is the government's responsibility to protect protestors and resolve their grievances through dialogue.

"I write to demand accountability for the barbaric assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi on July 20, 2026. Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas," Gandhi said in his letter.

"Hundreds have suffered serious injuries and women students have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts," he said.