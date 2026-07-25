Rahul Gandhi contests Delhi Police claim on use of pellet guns at CJP march

NEW DELHI: Contesting the Delhi Police’s claim that pellet guns were not used during the July 20 protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paraded a student protester who was allegedly shot with a pellet gun by security personnel during the protests. Gandhi said the eye of the injured protester, Sahil, was damaged and he is unable to see from that eye.

Addressing a press conference outside Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi’s 10, Janpath residence with the Sahil by his side, Gandhi demanded that there should be action against those who shot at and baton charged students, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students. “You are saying that protesters have not been hit by pellet guns. I want to explain when pellet guns were fired. My brother was struck by a pellet gun when he was peacefully protesting with a tricolour.”

“Dharmendra Pradhan is a “criminal education minister”, a symbol of the collapse of India’s education system and must be removed, he added.

Lifting the youngster’s T-shirt to show his injuries to the media, Gandhi said, “This is the future of our country. This has happened to thousands of youth, they have been shot at with pellet guns and have been beaten up in lathi-charge. What are they doing? They are doing peaceful protests,” the LoP in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said Sahil had given an exam for recruitment in the police force but the question paper was leaked. “Sahil’s mother and father from their hard-earned money got him this opportunity. The government must stop lying,” he said.