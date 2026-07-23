'It is pitch black': Teen aspiring to join police may lose sight after pellet injury at CJP protest march

The first thought Ajay Duggal had when he saw his nephew, his eyes shut, his face, neck and chest pockmarked with tiny red perforations, was this: "What if the 19-year-old loses his sight completely?"

Sahil Lochab was allegedly hit by a pellet gun in his right eye during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march in Delhi on July 20.

His uncle asked him what he could see from the eye.

The reply chilled him - there was nothing. No blur, no haze, only darkness.

"Sahil said he was hit directly in his eye. From what we have been told, another operation involving the pupil will determine whether his vision will return," Duggal told PTI.

When he pressed further, Sahil told him there was nothing.

"He was conscious when they brought him here. He was talking to us. But when I saw his face, I kept looking at his eyes and thinking - what if he had lost his sight completely? Who would give him back the life he had before he went to that protest?" Duggal said.

"I asked him, 'beta, can you see properly?' He told us said he cannot see from his right eye at all. It is pitch black. It is not even hazy or blurry vision," he added.

Sahil was among around 60 protesters injured during the demonstrations, according to Delhi Police estimates.