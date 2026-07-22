With stethoscopes and first-aid kits, volunteer doctors stand by protesters at Jantar Mantar

At one end of Jantar Mantar, protesters on Wednesday raised slogans.

At the other, volunteer doctors sat beside ambulances, treating a steady flow of people with swollen limbs, cuts, fever and dehydration before sending them back into the crowd.

Amid chants and speeches from the protest stage, healthcare professionals from Delhi and neighbouring states have been running makeshift medical assistance points, owing to what they described as a sense of duty.

Some moved through the crowd with backpacks stocked with medicines, bandages and oral rehydration salts, while others waited inside ambulances stationed near the protest venue, ready to respond if someone fainted or complained of breathlessness.

Among them are volunteers from the Five Rivers Heart Association, an NGO associated with US-based doctor Swaiman Singh, whose teams provided medical assistance also during the 2021 farmers' protest.

Amritpal Singh, a volunteer with the organisation, said the team decided to reach Jantar Mantar along with an ambulance after seeing videos and accounts of injuries during Monday's clashes.

"The NEET examination is the baseline for every doctor in this country. The quality of medical education affects every citizen because every patient eventually places their life in a doctor's hands. As doctors ourselves, we understand what these students are fighting for and why this matters," he said.

"A team of about 50 doctors -- including cardiologists, dermatologists, orthopaedics and general surgeons -- is serving in Delhi, along with nursing staff, pharmacists and many more volunteers on rotation for the humanitarian cause," president and founder Dr Swaiman Singh told PTI.