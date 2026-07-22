Broken bones, blood, pellet wounds: Injured protesters recount police crackdown during July 20 march

A nursing student carried a first-aid pouch. A delivery rider arrived after finishing work. A labourer travelled hundreds of kilometres by train.

By the end of July 20, all three were among the protesters being treated for fractures, bruises and pellet injuries.

At least 60 participants were injured on Monday, according to Delhi Police, as protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call for a march to Parliament. The march was part of the ongoing agitation over alleged exam irregularities and the demand for the resignation of the Union education minister.

According to sources, 186 injured people had been brought to the RML Hospital emergency department by 8 am on Tuesday.

Of them, 89 were police personnel.

Meanwhile, 96 patients were referred to the surgery department for treatment, including plaster casts and stitches.

19-year-old Nagma Parveen travelled from Aligarh carrying a small first-aid pouch. A nursing student, she had volunteered to assist injured protesters. Instead, she ended up requiring treatment after she was pushed into barricades and fell to the ground, fracturing her foot.