Jantar Mantar protest: Food becomes symbol of solidarity as pizzas, golgappas keep spirits high

A steady supply of pizzas, biryani, langar, fruits and even golgappas have turned into protest essentials at the Jantar Mantar, where volunteers from different walks of life have joined hands to keep hundreds of students participating in the ongoing CJP protest fed and hydrated.

As the protest demanding accountability over the NEET paper 'leak' and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan continued, Jantar Mantar has transformed into a community kitchen, with office-goers, elderly citizens, children and community groups standing shoulder to shoulder, serving meals, snacks and refreshments to the agitators.

The menu also reflects the preferences of the largely young crowd: pizzas, biryani, chips, biscuits, fruit juices and cold drinks, while local vendors are offering golgappas and dahi bhallas to the protesters, all free of cost.

Many food packets also carried portable hand fans to help the protesters keep cool amid the humid weather.