Young people need counselling, not aggressive police response, says SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday underlined the need for police to exercise restraint to prevent protests from escalating and promote dialogue while dealing with agitations, adding that “young people need counselling” rather than an aggressive police response.

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana agreed to hear a plea filed by a retired Air Force officer, Maneesh Kumar Solanki, seeking strict action against the organisers of the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march and linked it with a similar pending petition.

Filed by Solanki, the petition alleged that the organisers of the march had incited violence and were not being held accountable. Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Rizwan Ahmed told the SC that nearly two weeks had passed since the protest. “What about the accountability of the organisers? What action ws taken against them? They are going from channel to channel giving provocative statements and refusing to douse the fire,” he submitted.

The bench, however, struck a conciliatory note, as CJI Kant said the objective should be to prevent escalation. “Even if some misguided elements engage in violence such as stone-pelting, the broader objective should be to counsel young protesters... Any aggressive approach from the side of the mighty state may socially aggravate the situation,” he said.