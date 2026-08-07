After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat backs Gen Z, Dipke urges him to make BJP stop 'anti-national' jibes

Dipke further alleged that several BJP leaders had used derogatory language against students during the protests.

"It is the BJP members themselves who are calling them anti-nationals. Dharmendra Pradhan had called them the 'B-team of terrorists,' and Nitin Nabin called them a 'virus.' I hope they will now listen to Mohan Bhagwat ji and heed his words, as it is unlikely that the BJP would go against the RSS and say anything contrary. If they did, the RSS would have to reflect on the fact that the BJP is ignoring even Mohan Bhagwat," he added.

Responding to Bhagwat's concerns over the circulation of misleading videos on social media, Dipke backed the demand for an investigation into fake content.

"This should definitely be investigated. If you look closely, the maximum number of fake videos originate from the IT Cell. So, I want Mohan Bhagwat's suggestion to be accepted; an investigation should be conducted to determine which videos are genuine and which are fake," he said.

Dipke also expressed solidarity with the ongoing students' agitation in Jharkhand over alleged recruitment examination irregularities.

"We extend our full support to the protest. Our delegation has already reached there; our people are distributing food to the protesters. We stand firmly with them and support all their demands," he said.

He added that he also intended to visit the protest site but was currently dealing with health issues. Dipke said the movement should be led by students themselves rather than revolving around the CJP leadership.

"Many students are stepping forward to protest. I believe they are leaders in their own right and deserve visibility. It isn't necessary for Abhijit to be at the forefront everywhere. They are doing the work, too, and deserve equal recognition. We don't want the credit to go solely to CJP. We want students to step up and protest themselves. We want them to fight for their rights and for the country's education system," he said.

Reiterating the party's role as a pressure group, Dipke said the CJP would continue to push for accountability.

"We will continue to operate as a pressure group because the greatest need in this country is to demand accountability. When the citizens of this country come together to demand accountability, then they will surely get it, as they got the resignation," he said.

(With ANI inputs)