MUMBAI: Against the backdrop of student protests, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said protests are a legitimate form of dialogue in a democracy and that many issues can be resolved through dialogue, while interacting with Gen Z and Gen Alpha as part of an outreach programme.

"Protest is also a way of dialogue. In a democracy, protest is a way of building consensus. Different views come together and a consensus evolves after discussion," Bhagwat said, addressing a gathering of around 2,000 Gen Z and Gen Alpha members at India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) 15th anniversary event in Mumbai.

Responding to their questions, Bhagwat said Gen Z and Gen Alpha are the most honest generations compared to earlier ones and can be trusted completely. He said that while his generation largely followed the instructions of elders, today's youth have strong and independent views and seek logical answers delivered with warmth and respect.

Bhagwat's interaction is being seen as the RSS' most significant outreach to Gen Z and Gen Alpha since the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protests over NEET paper leak culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The RSS chief said that in a democracy, when people's voices are not heard, they resort to protests to make those in power listen.

"Dialogue is essential in a democracy. I will not say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are ways to hold a protest, there is a clear roadmap for doing so.

If Gen Z is raising its voice, we need to pay attention. The agitation happened because their concerns were not heard. These issues can be resolved through dialogue," he added.