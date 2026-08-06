'Protesting doesn't make youth anti-national': Bhagwat urges dialogue at Gen Z gathering

MUMBAI: Against the backdrop of student protests, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said protests are a legitimate form of dialogue in a democracy and that many issues can be resolved through dialogue, while interacting with Gen Z and Gen Alpha as part of an outreach programme.
"Protest is also a way of dialogue. In a democracy, protest is a way of building consensus. Different views come together and a consensus evolves after discussion," Bhagwat said, addressing a gathering of around 2,000 Gen Z and Gen Alpha members at India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) 15th anniversary event in Mumbai.
Responding to their questions, Bhagwat said Gen Z and Gen Alpha are the most honest generations compared to earlier ones and can be trusted completely. He said that while his generation largely followed the instructions of elders, today's youth have strong and independent views and seek logical answers delivered with warmth and respect.
Bhagwat's interaction is being seen as the RSS' most significant outreach to Gen Z and Gen Alpha since the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protests over NEET paper leak culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
The RSS chief said that in a democracy, when people's voices are not heard, they resort to protests to make those in power listen.
"Dialogue is essential in a democracy. I will not say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are ways to hold a protest, there is a clear roadmap for doing so.
If Gen Z is raising its voice, we need to pay attention. The agitation happened because their concerns were not heard. These issues can be resolved through dialogue," he added.
Bhagwat also said Gen Z should not be labelled as anti-national, describing Gen Z and Gen Alpha as the country's students and future.
"I have not called anyone an anti-national. In fact, today’s generation, Gen Z and Alpha, is the most honest generation compared to earlier generations. We can trust them blindly. The children are the gift of God," Bhagwat said.
Responding to a question on the alleged use of pellet guns and lathis against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Bhagwat said he had no information about the incident and was unaware of the circumstances under which it occurred.
Addressing a question on the lack of basic infrastructure in schools despite the government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign, Bhagwat said the government needs to pay greater attention to the education sector by increasing budgetary allocation.
Referring to issues such as the absence of toilets, clean drinking water and other basic facilities in schools, as well as the vacancy of around one lakh teachers, Bhagwat said the education budget could be increased to six per cent, as recommended by various expert committees.
"Education is the responsibility of everyone. If someone is not discharging their duty, then there is a problem in the system. But at the same time, the public also has to extend their support and cooperation.
"Besides, education should not be treated as a commercial industry. Every child has the right to education. We impart education to build an educated next generation, and through education, young people become more aware and responsible citizens," Bhagwat said.
Employment does not only constitute jobs but also entrepreneurship, Bhagwat said.
Responding to a question on whether India should ban social media for children as has been done by some other countries, Bhagwat said restriction was not the answer.
"If you ban something, it simply moves to the black market and spreads even more. The entire society has to respond to this challenge together. Only then will the government's efforts succeed," he said.
Bhagwat said much of the information available on social media needs to be authenticated and that people should exercise self-discipline while consuming such content.
Warning about the misuse of technology, the RSS chief said people should not trust content on social media without verification.
"Today, technology can create fake videos using our faces and voices. Knowing this, people should never believe anything on social media without verifying it from authentic sources," he said.
He also said that while people should stand with India during times of conflict, there can be dialogue with neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and China during normal times. "2000 years ago, India gave something valuable to China – the Buddhist religion, while Pakistan was part of India. We should always keep this in mind. Humanity is one, but during the time of conflict, we need to be with our country," he said.
Speaking on same-sex marriage and the LGBTQ+ community, Bhagwat said they are part of society and should be seen as such. He added that Indian society has a tradition of accommodating these communities.