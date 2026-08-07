BJP, RSS practising politics of 'double standards' over Gen-Z: Opposition

Opposition parties, including NCP (SP) and Congress, claimed that the ruling party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were practising 'politics of double standards' as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently remarked that Gen Z should not be labelled as 'anti-national'.

They questioned why the BJP levelled serious charges against young protestors who raised voice against exam irregularities.

Addressing a gathering of around 2,000 Gen Z (born roughly 1997-2012) and Gen Alpha (2013-2025) members in Mumbai on Thursday, Bhagwat said, "If Gen Z members are agitating, they are not anti-national; they are our people. It is our next generation. You need a dialogue and rapport with them," NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a statement that the country is witnessing two completely different faces of the Sangh Parivar.

"While Bhagwat projected himself as a voice of moderation by stating that Gen Z should not be branded anti-national, several prominent BJP leaders, including MPs Nishikant Dubey and Kangana Ranaut, had publicly made serious allegations against protesting youths during the nationwide protests over the NEET controversy," he said.

"This contradiction is impossible to ignore. The youth of India deserve to know which face represents the real ideology of the RSS?" he asked.

"It appears to be a carefully calibrated political strategy -- one voice attempts to soften the image of the establishment while another continues to intimidate, polarise and delegitimise dissent. The Indian youth cannot be misled by this 'double standard' approach," Tapase said.