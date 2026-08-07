India rejects US lawmaker's criticism on proposed FCRA amendments

NEW DELHI: India on Friday rejected criticism by a US lawmaker over the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, saying the legislation is an internal matter to be decided by Parliament and noting that several countries, including the United States, regulate the flow of foreign funds.

Responding to remarks by US Congressman Riley Moore, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said legislative matters concerning India are not open to external scrutiny.

“We have seen the comments on FCRA. Legislative matters concerning India are our internal affairs on which decisions are taken by the Parliament of the country. I would also like to point out that there are several nations, including the United States, which regulate the flow of foreign funds,” Jaiswal said.

The response came after Moore, a Republican Congressman from West Virginia, criticised the proposed FCRA amendments, alleging that some provisions could allow the Indian government to take over churches and religious charities.