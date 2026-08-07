Jharkhand government, students' panel to hold talks tonight over JPSC exam row

The Jharkhand government and a delegation of protesters agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations are set to hold talks on Friday night in an effort to resolve the ongoing impasse.

The protest, led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, entered its 14th day on Friday, with six protesters continuing their indefinite hunger strike.

The protesters have been demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

"The Government has invited our 10-member panel to the State Guest House to hold talks. We have made it clear to the students that our agitation will continue till all our demands, including scrapping of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Examination, are met," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader and students' delegation member Ravindra Paswan told PTI.

A five-member government panel, comprising ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Sudivya Kumar, along with Chamra Linda, Sanjay Prasad and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh, is expected to represent the government during the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)