Kejriwal says PM Modi 'fighting his own citizens' as Meta faces scrutiny over content issues

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "making laws to protect himself from citizens of India" amid the controversy surrounding the Centre's scrutiny of Meta over content moderation and platform accountability.

In a post on X, Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister was "fighting his own citizens" and claimed that even his "erstwhile cheerleaders" were turning against him over issues such as paper leaks and the rollout of E20 fuel.

"Prime Minister of India is now fighting his own citizens. Making laws to protect himself from citizens of India. His own erstwhile cheerleaders are fast turning against him after becoming victims of paper leaks, E20 etc," Kejriwal wrote.

His remarks came after sources said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had apologised to the Indian government over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video from Facebook, as well as issues relating to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), deepfake content and operational lapses on the platform.