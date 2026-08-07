'Passing bills like cooking Maggi': TMC accuses Centre of rushing bills, says Parliament is being undermined

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre of undermining Parliament by rushing legislation through the Lok Sabha with minimal debate, alleging that the government was avoiding accountability while curtailing legislative scrutiny.
TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien shared a graphic on X claiming that six bills were passed in the Lok Sabha in an average of four minutes each, saying the BJP was "passing bills like cooking Maggi noodles."
According to the graphic, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in four minutes; the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in two minutes; the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, in three minutes; the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in three minutes; the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2026, in three minutes; and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in 10 minutes.
Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex, O'Brien alleged that it was the government, not the Opposition, that was stalling Parliament.
"Fifteen days have passed and the Home Minister is still not coming to Parliament. It is the government that is disrupting Parliament because they are hiding the truth about pellet (gun use)," he alleged.
The TMC leader also claimed that parliamentary scrutiny of legislation had weakened significantly over the years.
"Twenty years ago, six out of every 10 bills used to be scrutinised by parliamentary committees. Now, less than two out of every 10 bills are scrutinised," he said.
The Opposition has repeatedly accused the government of pushing legislation through Parliament without adequate debate or examination by parliamentary standing committees. The Centre, however, has maintained that all legislative business is conducted in accordance with parliamentary rules.
The Monsoon Session has been marked by repeated disruptions, with Opposition parties demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of excessive force, including pellet guns, against protesting students in the national capital on July 20. Opposition MPs have also been raising the issue of the alleged Ram Temple donation theft in both Houses.
(With inputs from PTI)