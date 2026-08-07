'Passing bills like cooking Maggi': TMC accuses Centre of rushing bills, says Parliament is being undermined

According to the graphic, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in four minutes; the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in two minutes; the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, in three minutes; the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in three minutes; the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2026, in three minutes; and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in 10 minutes.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex, O'Brien alleged that it was the government, not the Opposition, that was stalling Parliament.

"Fifteen days have passed and the Home Minister is still not coming to Parliament. It is the government that is disrupting Parliament because they are hiding the truth about pellet (gun use)," he alleged.

The TMC leader also claimed that parliamentary scrutiny of legislation had weakened significantly over the years.

"Twenty years ago, six out of every 10 bills used to be scrutinised by parliamentary committees. Now, less than two out of every 10 bills are scrutinised," he said.