Chhattisgarh PSC candidates release videos, documents to prove unusual names are genuine

RAIPUR: A couple of days after controversy erupted over the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) preliminary examination results, candidates whose unusual names appeared on the merit list came forward to prove that their identities were genuine.
The results triggered intense online debate, political sparring and media coverage after several successful candidates appeared on the merit list with unusual names such as News, Space Rani, He Ram, Tu Fail and Bhakt Prahlad.
The controversy was put to rest after the candidates themselves stepped forward, releasing video messages along with official identity cards and academic certificates to establish that the names listed in the results are indeed their legal names.
Among them is News Kumar Pradhan, a resident of Bhatnapali village in Raigarh district. Addressing the speculation surrounding his name, Pradhan clarified that his name is genuine and appears as “News Kumar Pradhan” on his Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets, as well as on his government identity documents.
Explaining the origin of his name, Pradhan said an astrologer had advised his parents to name him with the Hindi letter ‘N’ (न), following which they chose the name “News”.
Similarly, candidates Space Rani, He Ram and Tu Fail (Tufail) shared video messages confirming their identities and producing their official documents to dispel rumours surrounding their names.
Cultural experts in the state noted that unconventional naming practices are rooted in rural Chhattisgarh’s culture. In some communities, children are named after days of the week, such as Somaru for Monday and Mangalu for Tuesday, or after specific health circumstances and notable public events.
For instance, a resident of Ghutra village in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district is named ‘Rashtrapati’ (President) following a school enrolment entry. Similarly, a girl born at midnight on July 1, 2017, in Koriya district was named GST by her family to commemorate the nationwide launch of the Goods and Services Tax.
Following the candidates’ clarifications and verification of their documents, CGPSC officials confirmed that the merit list contains authentic candidate records submitted during the application process.