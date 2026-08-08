‘Data is yours, pain is yours, but wealth is theirs’: Rahul targets BJP-RSS at 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said India’s youth are the country’s greatest strength, as he used the themes of “dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth)” to attack the BJP and RSS and highlight the challenges facing young Indians.
Addressing the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme at KP Ground in Prayagraj, Gandhi told a large gathering of students and competitive exam aspirants, “You are the power and pride of India. When I say this, I am talking about every Indian citizen.”
He said, “This evening I want to speak to you about dard, data, and daulat.”
While the world focuses on the US, China and Russia, Gandhi said, “India's youths are unparalleled.”
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India’s large young population and the vast amount of data generated by it would be crucial to the country’s economy in the 21st century.
"India has the youth and the maximum data in the world. Youth plus data equals the 21st century economy," he said.
Gandhi said artificial intelligence depends on data generated by people, but alleged that while the data belongs to India’s youth, its economic benefits are accruing to large corporations.
"Data is yours, youth potential is yours, but the system has trapped you in a 'chakravyuh,'" he said.
He also warned about the growing dependence on social media, saying, "You are told to watch as many reels as you want, send as many WhatsApp messages as you want and watch or make as many Instagram reels as you want, but this is the addiction of the 21st century."
Pointing to images of industrialist Gautam Adani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat displayed behind him, Gandhi said, "Data is yours, pain is yours, but wealth is theirs? This is the system."
He alleged that Adani’s income had increased 30 times over the past decade and accused the government and the industrialist of a quid pro quo.
Gandhi also referred to an increase in the BJP’s bank balance, which he said had risen from around Rs 150 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.
Turning to Bhagwat’s image, Gandhi alleged that the RSS was also seeking to influence people’s thinking by placing its functionaries across institutions.
"This is a way to control your thinking. This is their system," he said, alleging the presence of RSS functionaries across the bureaucracy, media, judiciary, paramilitary forces, universities and colleges.
Gandhi also attacked the state of education and employment, saying young people were being caught between rising education costs, unemployment and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
"Today, education certificates have no meaning in India because they cannot give you a job," he said.
He alleged that students spend years preparing for examinations only to face paper leaks and other irregularities.
"All doors of employment are "closed" in the country," Gandhi said, citing the decline in manufacturing, difficulties in securing loans, examination paper leaks and the potential impact of artificial intelligence on jobs as major concerns for young people.
"You study for years, and then there is a paper leak and some rich child or rich family buys the paper and destroys your future," Gandhi said.
Gandhi praised students for leading protests over examination-related issues, including an agitation that contributed to the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"In this darkness, you did what your parents could not do. You faced your fear… You raised your voice not with hatred, but with love," he said.
He urged young people to confront their problems without resorting to hatred or violence.
"We will never resort to hatred or violence. We will change the system with love and affection," he said.
"You are India's spirit, you are India's future. You are the most beautiful youngsters in the world," Gandhi said. "You are loving youth. You have to open a shop of love and fight with love."
The programme drew a large gathering of students and competitive exam aspirants despite waterlogging and muddy patches at the venue. Dance performances by rappers from Mumbai were held ahead of Gandhi’s arrival.
A day before the event, the Congress had organised a motorcycle rally in Prayagraj led by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai.
(With inputs from PTI)