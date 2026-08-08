‘Data is yours, pain is yours, but wealth is theirs’: Rahul targets BJP-RSS at 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said India’s youth are the country’s greatest strength, as he used the themes of “dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth)” to attack the BJP and RSS and highlight the challenges facing young Indians.

Addressing the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme at KP Ground in Prayagraj, Gandhi told a large gathering of students and competitive exam aspirants, “You are the power and pride of India. When I say this, I am talking about every Indian citizen.”

He said, “This evening I want to speak to you about dard, data, and daulat.”

While the world focuses on the US, China and Russia, Gandhi said, “India's youths are unparalleled.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India’s large young population and the vast amount of data generated by it would be crucial to the country’s economy in the 21st century.

"India has the youth and the maximum data in the world. Youth plus data equals the 21st century economy," he said.

Gandhi said artificial intelligence depends on data generated by people, but alleged that while the data belongs to India’s youth, its economic benefits are accruing to large corporations.

"Data is yours, youth potential is yours, but the system has trapped you in a 'chakravyuh,'" he said.

He also warned about the growing dependence on social media, saying, "You are told to watch as many reels as you want, send as many WhatsApp messages as you want and watch or make as many Instagram reels as you want, but this is the addiction of the 21st century."