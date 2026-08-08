Dissent grows in Punjab BJP over district president appointments

CHANDIGARH: Discontent is growing within the Punjab BJP over the recent appointment of district presidents, with senior leaders and long-time party workers reportedly raising objections to the organisational changes.

The BJP high command on Saturday summoned state unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon and state secretary (organisation) Mantri Srinivasulu to Delhi for a meeting. The meeting comes a day after Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhillon and Srinivasulu left for Delhi from Ludhiana while they were holding meetings with the party’s newly elected state office-bearers and district presidents. A meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state was also scheduled.

The agenda of the Delhi meeting was not immediately clear. However, sections of the state unit said the growing dissent following the formation of the new executive could be discussed.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Nitin Nabin are expected to meet Dhillon and Srinivasulu.

Another section of party leaders said the meeting could be a follow-up to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s preliminary meeting with the Punjab leadership on preparations for the state Assembly elections. The party’s future poll strategy in Punjab could also be discussed.