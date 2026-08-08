JPSC exam protest: ‘Political Manoeuvring’, says student group as Jharkhand Govt announces fresh talks

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which is leading a student agitation over alleged exam irregularities in Jharkhand, on Saturday accused the state government of “political manoeuvring” after it announced another round of talks with the protesters.

The students’ group alleged that despite presenting their demands during a meeting with the government on Friday night, the panel later invited student organisations affiliated with the Congress and JMM, which it claimed had not been part of the agitation, and sought their charter of demands.

“This is political manoeuvring by the government. It is trying to create a divide among students and divert people's attention. But, they should know all students are united,” said Ravindra Paswan, a leader of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

A government panel comprising ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Prasad Yadav has held five rounds of discussions with various protesting student groups since Friday night. However, the deadlock continued as the job aspirants maintained that their agitation would continue until all their demands were addressed.

Apart from the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Manch and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh also participated in separate meetings with the panel.

The government will hold a sixth round of talks with the protesting students around noon on Sunday before taking a final decision, a member of the panel said.

The announcement came after the panel held a four-hour meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and briefed him on the outcome of the previous five rounds of dialogue.

The protesters are seeking comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They have also demanded an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.

(With inputs from PTI)