No breakthrough in first talks; Jharkhand students continue JPSC protest

RANCHI: The first round of talks between the Jharkhand government and protesting students over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations ended on a positive note on Friday, but failed to break the deadlock, with the students vowing to continue their agitation until all their demands, including cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, are met.

The 10-member delegation of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch met a ministerial panel led by Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar in Ranchi on Friday evening.

While the government assured the students that their demands would be considered sympathetically, the protesters conveyed they would march to the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10 if no concrete action was taken by Sunday.

"The meeting with the Jharkhand government was held in a positive atmosphere. It assured us that our demands would be considered. However, we have decided to continue our protest till all our demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, are met," student delegation leader Ravindra Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

The Minister said the government was sensitive to the concerns raised by the students and promised to examine their demands.

"We met the delegation of student protesters. The government is sensitive to their demands and is ready to consider them sympathetically. The outcome will be visible soon," he said.