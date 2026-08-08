SC reserves order on TN’s plea against HC ruling on quota for Muslim converts

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the Tamil Nadu government’s plea against a Madras High Court judgment which held that a person converting to Islam was not entitled to claim reservation under the Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar reserved the judgement after hearing from counsel appearing for the state and the other parties.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for TN, submitted to the bench that the object behind the state government’s order of March 9, 2024 was to ensure that persons belonging to socially and educationally backward communities are not deprived of reservation benefits solely on account of conversion to Islam.

The HC’s judgment arose from a petition filed by Sameer Ahamed, who converted from Hinduism to Islam in 2015, with the conversion being notified through a Gazette notification in 2016.

He subsequently married according to Islamic rites and sought a certificate identifying him as a member of ‘Muslim Lebbai’ community to avail reservation benefits. His application was rejected by the tahsildar, prompting him to move the high court.