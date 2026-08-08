Shiromani Akali Dal presses for immediate implementation of Women's Reservation Bill

At a meeting with senior leaders, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal pressed for immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.
"The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women," SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a post on X after the meeting.
He said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) "has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House".
"After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States," Badal said.
"The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by the Government of India on the floor of the House for a uniform increase of 50 per cent of seats of all states. The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," Badal said in the post.
The government is making a fresh attempt for the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and redraw the Lok Sabha constituencies to increase their number to 816 in the ongoing Monsoon session by reaching out to opposition leaders and NDA allies.
The Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the last session.
With inputs from PTI