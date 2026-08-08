Shiromani Akali Dal presses for immediate implementation of Women's Reservation Bill

At a meeting with senior leaders, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal pressed for immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women," SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a post on X after the meeting.

He said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) "has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House".

"After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States," Badal said.