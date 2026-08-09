Jairam Ramesh urges NGT to make Great Nicobar project review report public

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to make public a High-Powered Committee report reviewing the environmental clearances granted for the Great Nicobar Island Project, which he described as “ecologically disastrous”.

Ramesh said the report, submitted to the NGT in a sealed cover on July 8, 2025, should be released and claimed it would be found to be “deeply flawed”.

His remarks came ahead of the Lok Sabha taking up the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, which seeks to overhaul the functioning of 16 tribunals, including the NGT.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the Bill seeks to implement the Supreme Court’s directions in its November 19, 2025, judgment in the Madras Bar Association case. The court had struck down key provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, and called for an independent National Tribunals Commission.