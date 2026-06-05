Centre's justification of Great Nicobar project on strategic grounds is damage control spin: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed that the Modi government was giving a "damage control spin" by justifying the "ecologically disastrous" Great Nicobar project on the grounds of strategic importance, and alleged that it is a commercial venture that is being "bulldozed through".

The former environment minister urged people to sign a petition initiated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the project and choose "Green Over Greed".

"The ecologically disastrous Great Nicobar project is now being justified on the grounds of strategic importance. But this is a damage control spin that is being given to the issue by the Modi Government," Ramesh said on X.

On 8th August 2024, the Public Investment Board -- a Finance Ministry body -- had concluded that the project "lacks strategic objectives", Ramesh pointed out. "Yet, on 18th August 2025, the Ministry of Defence notified the project as a strategic project. The rationale accorded appears to have been largely the location of the project, rather than any deeper strategic considerations," he claimed.

Separately, on 3rd January 2025, it was decided that a minimum of 55% shareholding in the project be held by an Indian-owned and controlled entity, Ramesh said.

"Further, on 2nd April 2025, the project was proposed on a JV model with Viability Gap Funding (VGF). This paves the way for the Prime Minister's closest industrial friend to take over this project and build five-star hotels and casinos, expanding the sprawling Modani Empire at the cost of some of India's most pristine and ecologically diverse rainforests," the Congress leader alleged.

"This is purely a commercial project, one that is being bulldozed through by the Government to favour his closest industrialist friend," Ramesh claimed. "On this World Environment Day, let us choose #GreenOverGreed. Sign the petition," he said on X.

In an earlier post, Ramesh said the Great Nicobar Island Project is an ecological disaster. "Fanciful strategic reasons are now being invented for it whereas other alternatives exist. The environment and forest approvals for the project have been given on bogus grounds," he said.